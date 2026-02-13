Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,697,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,048,993,000 after acquiring an additional 214,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,884,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,256,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,459 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 959,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $444,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,381,000 after purchasing an additional 108,553 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $592.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.50.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.4%

LMT stock opened at $637.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.08. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $646.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.22%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.