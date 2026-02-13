First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,442 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,462.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8%
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.48. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.90 and a 52 week high of $72.39.
About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF
The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
