Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,888 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Expedia Group by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 212.7% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 172 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total value of $210,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,108.96. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $752,328. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Expedia Group

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Expedia reported $3.78 EPS and $3.55B revenue, topping estimates and showing 11% revenue growth, which supports near?term fundamentals and profitability. MarketBeat: Q4 Results

Q4 results beat expectations — Expedia reported $3.78 EPS and $3.55B revenue, topping estimates and showing 11% revenue growth, which supports near?term fundamentals and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — the board raised the quarterly payout to $0.48 (20% increase), boosting yield and returning cash to shareholders, which can support investor demand. (Company announcement)

Dividend increase — the board raised the quarterly payout to $0.48 (20% increase), boosting yield and returning cash to shareholders, which can support investor demand. (Company announcement) Positive Sentiment: Upbeat 2026 bookings/revenue outlook driven by B2B demand — management guided above Wall Street on 2026 gross bookings and cited strong traction from corporate clients and partners, highlighting durable B2B revenue growth. Reuters: 2026 Bookings Guidance

Upbeat 2026 bookings/revenue outlook driven by B2B demand — management guided above Wall Street on 2026 gross bookings and cited strong traction from corporate clients and partners, highlighting durable B2B revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic response to AI/agentic commerce — management said they’re embracing AI assistants and “agentic commerce” to keep traffic on Expedia’s platforms; this is a longer?term strategic positive but execution and monetization remain uncertain. PYMNTS: Agentic Commerce

Strategic response to AI/agentic commerce — management said they’re embracing AI assistants and “agentic commerce” to keep traffic on Expedia’s platforms; this is a longer?term strategic positive but execution and monetization remain uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings package & materials available — transcript, slide deck and filings published (useful for investors doing deeper diligence on margins, B2B metrics and guidance). Seeking Alpha: Earnings Transcript

Full earnings package & materials available — transcript, slide deck and filings published (useful for investors doing deeper diligence on margins, B2B metrics and guidance). Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution and price?target cut — TD Cowen’s Kevin Kopelman kept a Hold and cut the PT to $260 (from $300), citing persistent B2C weakness and valuation concerns; analyst caution can pressure sentiment and limit near?term upside. TipRanks: TD Cowen Hold & PT Cut

Analyst caution and price?target cut — TD Cowen’s Kevin Kopelman kept a Hold and cut the PT to $260 (from $300), citing persistent B2C weakness and valuation concerns; analyst caution can pressure sentiment and limit near?term upside. Negative Sentiment: AI and macro uncertainty — analysts and market commentary flagged AI disruption risks to travel?shopping behavior and recent macro reports (housing, CPI) that weighed on markets; these raise near?term uncertainty around the consumer travel recovery. Investing.com: AI Concerns

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Expedia Group this week:

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $227.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.41 and a 200-day moving average of $239.82. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.01 and a 52-week high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 64.15% and a net margin of 9.66%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 15.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $272.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.