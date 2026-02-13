Versor Investments LP Sells 19,873 Shares of Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,873 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Kemper were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kemper by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 57.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,783,000 after purchasing an additional 726,295 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,508,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,026,000 after buying an additional 244,391 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Kemper by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,310,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,561,000 after buying an additional 117,542 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after acquiring an additional 77,764 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Kemper Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $69.83.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.60). Kemper had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.99%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. William Blair cut shares of Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kemper currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) is a diversified insurance holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Formed through the rebranding of Unitrin in 2010, Kemper has established a nationwide presence by offering a broad array of property and casualty insurance products. The company distributes its products through independent agents, brokers and direct-to-consumer channels, serving both individual policyholders and commercial clients.

The personal insurance segment provides coverage for automobiles, homeowners, renters and umbrella lines, while the commercial business focuses on liability, workers’ compensation and specialty property solutions tailored to small and mid-sized enterprises.

