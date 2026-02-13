Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $239.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $245.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,917. This represents a 52.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Honeywell International

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies bumped its price target to $240 (from $220) after calling Honeywell’s quarter solid (6% organic growth) — a sign analysts see continued steady performance even as the company executes its strategy. Jefferies Raises PT to $240

Jefferies bumped its price target to $240 (from $220) after calling Honeywell’s quarter solid (6% organic growth) — a sign analysts see continued steady performance even as the company executes its strategy. Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat and other coverage highlight Honeywell’s Q4 beat, raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance and management’s plan to spin off Aerospace — a corporate-action catalyst that can unlock value for the parent and create a pure-play aerospace name. Honeywell: Unlocking New Value By Splitting Up

MarketBeat and other coverage highlight Honeywell’s Q4 beat, raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance and management’s plan to spin off Aerospace — a corporate-action catalyst that can unlock value for the parent and create a pure-play aerospace name. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage questioning valuation/timing after Honeywell’s recent run: some outlets ask whether it’s “too late” to buy, signaling debate over near-term upside versus already-extended multiples. Is It Too Late To Consider Honeywell?

Coverage questioning valuation/timing after Honeywell’s recent run: some outlets ask whether it’s “too late” to buy, signaling debate over near-term upside versus already-extended multiples. Neutral Sentiment: Market-activity writeups note HON is drawing attention on the Nasdaq (volume and flows), which can amplify moves but doesn’t drive a directional view on fundamentals. Honeywell Draws Attention In Nasdaq

Market-activity writeups note HON is drawing attention on the Nasdaq (volume and flows), which can amplify moves but doesn’t drive a directional view on fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest posts in feeds show zero/NaN figures and a 0.0 days-to-cover result — likely a reporting artifact rather than a meaningful short-squeeze signal; treat as noise until clarified.

Short-interest posts in feeds show zero/NaN figures and a 0.0 days-to-cover result — likely a reporting artifact rather than a meaningful short-squeeze signal; treat as noise until clarified. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reports the spin-off, Solstice, sees 2026 profit below estimates and margins under pressure — this raises near-term uncertainty about the aerospace carve?out’s profitability and could weigh on Honeywell’s re-rating ahead of the separation. Solstice Sees 2026 Profit Below Estimate

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

