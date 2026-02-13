Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Inc. (GCV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 24th

Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GCV opened at $4.49 on Friday. Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.

Get Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund alerts:

Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund (NYSE: GCV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in convertible securities and other fixed-income instruments. The fund’s portfolio typically includes convertible corporate bonds, preferred stocks, and equities of companies that offer the potential for both income generation and price appreciation through embedded option features.

The fund pursues a strategy that combines credit analysis with equity valuation to identify convertible securities that offer attractive yields relative to their risk profiles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.