OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF Shares Acquired by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 283,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. OneMain accounts for 2.9% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $15,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,870,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,595,000 after purchasing an additional 526,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,276,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,075,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in OneMain by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,162,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,240,000 after purchasing an additional 82,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,664,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OMF opened at $57.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average is $61.34. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $71.93.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. OneMain had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $3,933,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,910,181. This represents a 24.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $40,424.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,098. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

