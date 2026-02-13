Mantle Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.55 Million (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Mantle has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Mantle has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and approximately $34.55 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mantle token can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mantle Profile

Mantle was first traded on August 16th, 2021. Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,252,944,055 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is group.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official website is group.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @mantle_official.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.889999 with 3,252,944,055.6368403 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.60813608 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $35,530,591.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://group.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

