Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 8.09%.The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Avantor updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.770-0.830 EPS.

Revival reorganization creates two new reporting units — VWR Distribution & Services and Bioscience & Medtech Products — and relaunches the VWR brand to simplify go-to-market, improve customer clarity, and increase accountability across the business.

The company guided 2026 organic revenue down (reported -1.5% to +0.5% after FX) with EBITDA margins expected to compress ~100–150 bps and adjusted EPS of , signaling a near-term transition year with margin and top-line headwinds. Q4 results were largely in line with guidance: revenue $1.66B (organic -4%), adjusted EBITDA margin 15.2%, adjusted EPS $0.22, and free cash flow $117M (or $150M excluding transformation expenses).

Shares of AVTR opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. Avantor has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,000. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra acquired 350,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $3,881,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,500. This represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,606,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Avantor by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,495,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,522 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Avantor by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,563,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 157,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Avantor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,417,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,629,000 after purchasing an additional 93,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 10,725.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,540,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,657,000 after buying an additional 3,507,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Evercore set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avantor and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Avantor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.09.

Avantor, Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor’s offerings are organized across two primary segments.

