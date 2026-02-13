Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $264,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in Broadcom by 13.5% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. bLong Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the third quarter. bLong Financial LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 24,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $331.17 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.87.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total value of $42,382,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 595,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

