Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $52.29 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $52,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom Price Performance
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $331.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $414.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.01.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 54.62%.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $325.13 per share, for a total transaction of $325,130.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,900,408.26. This trade represents a 2.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom launched a Wi?Fi 8 enterprise platform positioning the company to sell AI?optimized networking into enterprises — a product roadmap win that supports longer?term AI revenue growth. Broadcom Targets AI Edge With New Wi Fi 8 Enterprise Platform
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts (including UBS coverage cited in recent pieces) remain bullish on Broadcom’s AI momentum and strong server demand, which underpins upside to networking and infrastructure?software revenue. UBS Remains Bullish on Broadcom
- Positive Sentiment: Features in outlets (Barron’s, industry write?ups) highlight Broadcom as a credible competitor to Nvidia in certain AI?chip and networking segments — a narrative that supports premium multiple expectations if Broadcom converts design wins. Nvidia and Broadcom’s AI Chips Will Go Head-to-Head
- Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom is a top holding in dividend/quality ETFs (e.g., VIG), which provides steady institutional demand but also ties AVGO performance to broader ETF flows. VIG/SCHD ETF coverage mentioning AVGO
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple investor letters and fund commentary (Baron, SGA strategy pieces) note Broadcom as a core AI/infrastructure holding — supportive long?term, but these are high?level endorsements rather than immediate catalysts. SGA U.S. Large Cap Growth Strategy Bets on Broadcom
- Negative Sentiment: Several institutional managers have trimmed Broadcom positions recently (Morningstar Investment Management, Intermede, SCS Capital), and at least one manager boosted exposure — the net of these trades can drive near?term volatility and signal some profit?taking. Morningstar Investment Management Cuts Broadcom Inc. Stake Sharply SCS Capital Cuts Broadcom Stake Suncoast Equity Boosts Broadcom Stake
- Negative Sentiment: Technical/valuation caution: commentary flagged a “risky pattern” despite strong tailwinds, a storyline that can trigger short?term selling from momentum/quant strategies. Broadcom stock: risky pattern emerges despite solid tailwinds
- Negative Sentiment: Short?interest reports in the feed show anomalous data (0 shares / NaN changes) but headlines about rising short interest — even if erroneous — can spook momentum traders; treat these data as unreliable until cleared. Short interest data notices (internal feed)
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. DA Davidson set a $335.00 target price on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.87.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.