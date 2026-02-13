Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $52.29 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $52,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $331.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $414.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.01.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $325.13 per share, for a total transaction of $325,130.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,900,408.26. This trade represents a 2.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. DA Davidson set a $335.00 target price on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.87.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

