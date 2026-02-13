BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. BAB had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter.

BAB Price Performance

BABB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155. BAB has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.22.

BAB Company Profile

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

