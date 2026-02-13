Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 248,066 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the January 15th total of 406,145 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,703 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 462,703 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Turmalina Metals Stock Down 0.1%

TBXXF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,290. Turmalina Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51.

Get Turmalina Metals alerts:

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.