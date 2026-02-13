Short Interest in Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Drops By 62.5%

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,456 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the January 15th total of 3,885 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,888 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 16,888 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Goldmoney Trading Down 4.2%

Goldmoney stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,064. Goldmoney has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc (OTCMKTS: XAUMF) is a financial technology company specializing in the custody, storage and transacting of precious metals. Founded as BitGold in 2014 and rebranded to Goldmoney in 2015, the firm offers a platform where clients can buy, sell and securely hold allocated gold, silver, platinum and palladium. Its services are designed to combine the stability and intrinsic value of physical bullion with the convenience of modern electronic payments and transfers.

Through the Goldmoney platform, individuals and institutions can open multi-currency accounts that facilitate instant settlement in precious metals or fiat currencies.

