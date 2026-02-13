Rhumbline Advisers Has $89.06 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 475,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $89,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 71.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 34,437 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $177.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.59 and a fifty-two week high of $185.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.01%.The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Becton, Dickinson and Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.46.

Read Our Latest Report on BDX

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $334,010.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,228.70. This trade represents a 11.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,463 shares of company stock worth $501,530. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.