CICC Research Issues Positive Forecast for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price target increased by CICC Research from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group set a $1,230.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,218.88.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $20.13 on Wednesday, reaching $1,058.40. The stock had a trading volume of 374,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,051.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $904.70.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 112.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after buying an additional 41,222 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $1,979,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets.

