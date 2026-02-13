Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,689 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 367.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 13,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC opened at $693.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $623.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.04. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $426.24 and a one year high of $715.61.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.26. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 9.97%.The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.82, for a total transaction of $14,176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 171,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,634,929.64. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 95 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.52, for a total transaction of $65,029.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,037.56. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,192 shares of company stock worth $20,341,145 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $777.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $680.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $662.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $693.60.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

