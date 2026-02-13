Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $330.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EXPE. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.23.

EXPE stock opened at $227.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 64.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,328. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total transaction of $210,619.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,108.96. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Expedia reported $3.78 EPS and $3.55B revenue, topping estimates and showing 11% revenue growth, which supports near?term fundamentals and profitability. MarketBeat: Q4 Results

Q4 results beat expectations — Expedia reported $3.78 EPS and $3.55B revenue, topping estimates and showing 11% revenue growth, which supports near?term fundamentals and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — the board raised the quarterly payout to $0.48 (20% increase), boosting yield and returning cash to shareholders, which can support investor demand. (Company announcement)

Dividend increase — the board raised the quarterly payout to $0.48 (20% increase), boosting yield and returning cash to shareholders, which can support investor demand. (Company announcement) Positive Sentiment: Upbeat 2026 bookings/revenue outlook driven by B2B demand — management guided above Wall Street on 2026 gross bookings and cited strong traction from corporate clients and partners, highlighting durable B2B revenue growth. Reuters: 2026 Bookings Guidance

Upbeat 2026 bookings/revenue outlook driven by B2B demand — management guided above Wall Street on 2026 gross bookings and cited strong traction from corporate clients and partners, highlighting durable B2B revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic response to AI/agentic commerce — management said they’re embracing AI assistants and “agentic commerce” to keep traffic on Expedia’s platforms; this is a longer?term strategic positive but execution and monetization remain uncertain. PYMNTS: Agentic Commerce

Strategic response to AI/agentic commerce — management said they’re embracing AI assistants and “agentic commerce” to keep traffic on Expedia’s platforms; this is a longer?term strategic positive but execution and monetization remain uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings package & materials available — transcript, slide deck and filings published (useful for investors doing deeper diligence on margins, B2B metrics and guidance). Seeking Alpha: Earnings Transcript

Full earnings package & materials available — transcript, slide deck and filings published (useful for investors doing deeper diligence on margins, B2B metrics and guidance). Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution and price?target cut — TD Cowen’s Kevin Kopelman kept a Hold and cut the PT to $260 (from $300), citing persistent B2C weakness and valuation concerns; analyst caution can pressure sentiment and limit near?term upside. TipRanks: TD Cowen Hold & PT Cut

Analyst caution and price?target cut — TD Cowen’s Kevin Kopelman kept a Hold and cut the PT to $260 (from $300), citing persistent B2C weakness and valuation concerns; analyst caution can pressure sentiment and limit near?term upside. Negative Sentiment: AI and macro uncertainty — analysts and market commentary flagged AI disruption risks to travel?shopping behavior and recent macro reports (housing, CPI) that weighed on markets; these raise near?term uncertainty around the consumer travel recovery. Investing.com: AI Concerns

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

