PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Shares Up 10.8% – Should You Buy?

PZ Cussons plc's stock price was up 10.8% on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as GBX 90.26 and last traded at GBX 88.97. Approximately 8,306,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 2,194,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.30.

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of £384.62 million, a P/E ratio of -66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.64.

PZ Cussons last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 4.37 EPS for the quarter. PZ Cussons had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. Research analysts forecast that PZ Cussons plc will post 13.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

