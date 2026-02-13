Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) Price Reaches $0.0495 on Exchanges

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Popcat (SOL) token can currently be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Popcat (SOL) has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Popcat (SOL) has a market capitalization of $48.50 million and approximately $10.95 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Popcat (SOL) Profile

Popcat (SOL) was first traded on December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,938,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana. The official website for Popcat (SOL) is www.popcatsolana.xyz.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,938,161.27697935. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.04880164 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 497 active market(s) with $12,703,836.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popcat (SOL) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Popcat (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

