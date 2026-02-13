Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 124.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,986 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,448,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,156,000 after buying an additional 1,307,832 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,838,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,488,000 after buying an additional 791,376 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,843,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,009,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,198,000 after buying an additional 365,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Down 0.8%

CGBL opened at $36.13 on Friday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2251 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash. CGBL was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.