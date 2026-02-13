First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,831 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,595,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,115,000 after purchasing an additional 185,249 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,841,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,718,000 after buying an additional 128,743 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,630,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,319,000 after buying an additional 248,784 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,103,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,345,000 after buying an additional 113,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,024,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,989,000 after acquiring an additional 78,316 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.35 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

