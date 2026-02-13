NuCypher Price Hits $0.0236 on Major Exchanges (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $32.55 million and $1.01 thousand worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher launched on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,920 tokens. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

