CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Down 21.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report) dropped 21.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 290,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 92,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

More CGX Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting CGX Energy this week:

Get CGX Energy alerts:

Neutral Sentiment: Direct article links (URL) published in the last 24–36 hours.

Direct article links (URL) published in the last 24–36 hours. Neutral Sentiment: Full article text or excerpts if links are paywalled.

Full article text or excerpts if links are paywalled. Neutral Sentiment: Any specific items you want emphasized (e.g., production updates, legal filings, financing, regulatory news).

CGX Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$62.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana. CGX Energy Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.