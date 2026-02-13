Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton Sells 925 Shares

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $12,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,898.23. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Schrodinger Stock Performance

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. Schrodinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $833.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Schrodinger alerts:

Key Schrodinger News

Here are the key news stories impacting Schrodinger this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SDGR. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Schrodinger from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Schrodinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schrodinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Schrodinger

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 722.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schrodinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrodinger by 5,025.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Schrodinger

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schrodinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrodinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.