Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton Sells 925 Shares

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $12,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,898.23. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Schrodinger Stock Performance
Shares of SDGR stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. Schrodinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $833.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.57.
Key Schrodinger News
Here are the key news stories impacting Schrodinger this week:
- Neutral Sentiment: Company set to report fourth-quarter and full?year 2025 results after the close on Feb. 25; a conference call/webcast is planned that could be a near?term volatility catalyst. Schrödinger to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results on February 25
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and analyst coverage remain mixed (consensus “Hold” with divergent price targets), so earnings and guidance are likely to drive fresh revisions and directional moves. SDGR profile and analyst coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales disclosed this week — CAO Jenny Herman sold 752 shares at about $13.79 (reducing her stake ~2.75%). The sale is a modest absolute size but can weigh on sentiment when clustered with other officer sales. SEC filing: Jenny Herman Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 925 shares at about $13.73 (?1.73% reduction of his holding), another near?term negative signal for investors watching insider behavior. SEC filing: Kenneth Lorton Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: EVP Yvonne Tran sold 776 shares at about $13.80 (?3.28% reduction), adding to the cluster of executive sales that likely pressured the stock today. SEC filing: Yvonne Tran Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,230 shares at roughly $13.51 (a ~5.97% reduction), the largest individual sale reported this week and highlighted in press coverage — a probable proximate driver of the intraday selloff given concentration of insider activity. SEC filing: Robert Lorne Abel Form 4
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on Schrodinger
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 722.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schrodinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrodinger by 5,025.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
About Schrodinger
Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schrodinger
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Schrodinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrodinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.