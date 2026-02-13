Fetch.ai (FET) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $380.41 million and $36.00 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003429 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000136 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,714,384,547 coins and its circulating supply is 2,389,296,911 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is superintelligence.io. Fetch.ai’s official message board is x.com/asi_alliance. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @asi_alliance. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

