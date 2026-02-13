Black Hills Corporation $BKH Stock Holdings Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,745 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Black Hills worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4,115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 37.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 44.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Up 0.9%

BKH opened at $73.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.92. Black Hills Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $75.87.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 12.62%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Black Hills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.703 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Black Hills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.

