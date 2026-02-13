Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Teradata Corporation $TDC

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,188 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Teradata worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Teradata by 2,172.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,875 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $696,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,929,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after purchasing an additional 340,496 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 163,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and upbeat guidance: Teradata reported stronger-than-expected Q4 revenue and EPS, with rising cloud ARR and 2026 guidance that initially sparked a rally. Zacks: Teradata Q4 Earnings Beat

Q4 results beat and upbeat guidance: Teradata reported stronger-than-expected Q4 revenue and EPS, with rising cloud ARR and 2026 guidance that initially sparked a rally. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifting targets: Citi raised its PT to $42 with a Buy, and Citizens JMP moved its PT to $49, signaling substantial upside from pre-rally levels. These raises supported the earlier surge. Benzinga: Citi PT Raise

Analysts lifting targets: Citi raised its PT to $42 with a Buy, and Citizens JMP moved its PT to $49, signaling substantial upside from pre-rally levels. These raises supported the earlier surge. Positive Sentiment: Market interest and options flow: Unusually large call buying occurred around the print (multi-thousand contracts), indicating speculative/hedged bullish positioning ahead of/after earnings. Benzinga: Options Activity

Market interest and options flow: Unusually large call buying occurred around the print (multi-thousand contracts), indicating speculative/hedged bullish positioning ahead of/after earnings. Neutral Sentiment: AI-led turnaround narrative: Coverage highlights Teradata as an AI infrastructure beneficiary after strong Q4, supporting a longer-term growth thesis but leaving near-term execution questions. Zacks: AI Infrastructure Picks

AI-led turnaround narrative: Coverage highlights Teradata as an AI infrastructure beneficiary after strong Q4, supporting a longer-term growth thesis but leaving near-term execution questions. Neutral Sentiment: Cooperation agreement / governance update: Teradata entered a cooperation agreement with investor Lynrock Lake for a board refresh — may improve governance but introduces short-term uncertainty. TipRanks: Governance Update

Cooperation agreement / governance update: Teradata entered a cooperation agreement with investor Lynrock Lake for a board refresh — may improve governance but introduces short-term uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst views on valuation: Some firms (e.g., TD Cowen) maintain Hold ratings, citing full valuation vs. improving AI/cloud trends — this tempers upside despite positive data. TipRanks: Hold Rating Commentary

Mixed analyst views on valuation: Some firms (e.g., TD Cowen) maintain Hold ratings, citing full valuation vs. improving AI/cloud trends — this tempers upside despite positive data. Negative Sentiment: Not all upgrades are unanimous — Barclays raised its PT but kept an Underweight stance, and some analysts voiced mixed sentiment after the Q4 pop, creating headwinds for further near-term gains. Benzinga: Barclays Underweight

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. Teradata Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.49 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $37.00 price target on Teradata in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

