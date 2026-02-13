GFS Advisors LLC Has $6.96 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,719 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $262.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.53 and a 200-day moving average of $335.84. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.10 and a 1-year high of $465.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.13.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

