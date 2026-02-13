GFS Advisors LLC Has $6.96 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,719 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Stock Performance
Shares of Adobe stock opened at $262.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.53 and a 200-day moving average of $335.84. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.10 and a 1-year high of $465.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Key Headlines Impacting Adobe
Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe reported a recent quarterly beat, solid margins and set FY26 guidance that implies continued earnings strength, which supports valuation and investor buying interest.
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe deepened its enterprise generative-AI partnership with Cognizant — a commercial push that helps monetize AI across large customers and supports revenue growth expectations. Adobe Deepens Cognizant Alliance To Push Enterprise Generative AI Adoption
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts and outlets are calling software stocks (including Adobe) attractive after the sell-off — several pieces argue ADBE looks undervalued or “too cheap to ignore,” encouraging value-oriented buying. Adobe: Too Cheap To Ignore, AI Fears Overblown
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary suggests heavy short interest across software names could set up a near?term squeeze if prices stabilize; that dynamics can amplify rallies in beaten-down leaders like Adobe. Software Stocks Look Primed for a Short Squeeze
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data reported for Adobe in mid?February shows anomalous/zero figures and inconsistent prints across feeds, so current short-interest signals are unclear and shouldn’t be over?interpreted.
- Neutral Sentiment: PR and industry programs such as Adobe’s Creative Collective aim to bolster brand/industry positioning but are unlikely to move the stock materially in the near term. Adobe’s Creative Collective assembles multidisciplinary experts to analyse and advise on the industry’s big changes
- Negative Sentiment: A class-action suit alleges Adobe used pirated books to train AI models — this introduces legal and PR risk that could result in costs, injunctions or investor concern if litigation escalates. Class Suit Accuses Adobe of Using Pirated Books to Train AI Models
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term price weakness was highlighted in recent market coverage (ADBE fell more steeply than the broader market on the latest close), reflecting continued investor caution around AI disruption and the broader tech sell-off. Adobe Systems (ADBE) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.13.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
