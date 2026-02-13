Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 81.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,898 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,217.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.5%

BATS:COWZ opened at $63.52 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

