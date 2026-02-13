GFS Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 650.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,889,000 after buying an additional 1,533,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,737,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,675,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,904 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,293,000 after purchasing an additional 448,259 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.5%

STZ opened at $162.38 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $126.45 and a 1 year high of $196.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Zacks Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.91.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

