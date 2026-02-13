State of Wyoming Cuts Stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. $CCO

State of Wyoming cut its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 96.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,436,613 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 97.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 30,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -237.50 and a beta of 2.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clear Channel Outdoor
Clear Channel Outdoor Profile
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CCO) is a global leader in out-of-home advertising, offering a wide range of static and digital displays across high-traffic environments. The company’s portfolio encompasses traditional roadside billboards, street furniture panels, transit advertising on buses and rail systems, and rapidly expanding digital networks. By combining broad geographic reach with state-of-the-art digital technology, Clear Channel Outdoor enables brands to engage consumers at key moments during their daily journeys.
Founded as a spin-off from Clear Channel Communications in 2005, Clear Channel Outdoor traces its origins to the early development of outdoor advertising in North America.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clear Channel Outdoor
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.