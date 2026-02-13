Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,016 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 267,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 651,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,985 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 242,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,637,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,241,000 after acquiring an additional 428,891 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $33.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

