Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 27,857 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,857 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 397,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 345,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 117,105 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

CALF stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.90. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $47.31.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.