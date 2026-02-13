LXP Industrial Trust $LXP Position Increased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $58,163,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 269.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,432,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,131,000 after buying an additional 4,688,972 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 44.4% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 9,177,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,835 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 359.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,918,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,010 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,631,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting LXP Industrial Trust this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities set a $57.50 target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered LXP Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citizens Jmp upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

NYSE LXP opened at $48.15 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company’s portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm’s primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.