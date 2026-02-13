LXP Industrial Trust $LXP Position Increased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $58,163,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 269.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,432,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,131,000 after buying an additional 4,688,972 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 44.4% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 9,177,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,835 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 359.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,918,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,010 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,631,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LXP Industrial Trust News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting LXP Industrial Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted active deleveraging, strong liquidity and a conservative balance sheet that should support growth and dividend stability. LXP Industrial Trust Balances Deleveraging With Growth Plans
- Positive Sentiment: LXP issued FY?2026 EPS guidance of 3.220–3.370, well above current consensus, signaling management expects a stronger full?year performance (investors will watch the drivers and accounting definition behind that guidance). Press Release / Slide Deck
- Neutral Sentiment: Company released the full Q4 2025 results and slide deck with details on portfolio performance and liquidity; review the deck for leasing, expirations and capital deployment plans. LXP Industrial Trust Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings?call transcript is available — useful to hear management on forward leasing assumptions, capital allocation and how they reconcile FFO vs. the EPS guidance. LXP Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 FFO came in at $0.79 vs. consensus $0.85 (Zacks) — a near?term operational miss that likely triggered part of the selloff. LXP Industrial (LXP) Misses Q4 FFO Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue was essentially flat to consensus but down ~14% year?over?year, raising questions about near?term growth and the pace of leasing/renewals in the portfolio. LXP Q4 2025 Earnings Call Summary
Analyst Ratings Changes
LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance
NYSE LXP opened at $48.15 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LXP Industrial Trust Profile
LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company’s portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.
The firm’s primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.
