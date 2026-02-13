iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Bought by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 8.9% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.15 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

