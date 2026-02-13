Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Select Medical Holdings Corporation $SEM

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 35,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 889.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 64,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 57,618 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter worth about $1,319,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Select Medical by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 24,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Select Medical by 24.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,982 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,583 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEM opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $19.54.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Select Medical is a leading provider of specialized healthcare services in the United States, operating through two primary business segments: Hospital Division and Outpatient Rehabilitation Division. The Hospital Division offers long-term acute care (LTAC) hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) that serve patients recovering from complex illnesses, trauma or surgery. The Outpatient Rehabilitation Division delivers physical, occupational and speech therapy services through a network of clinic locations and home-based care programs.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Select Medical was founded in 1996 and has grown through strategic partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions.

