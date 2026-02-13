Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the third quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $244.54 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $246.35. The company has a market cap of $589.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.42 and a 200-day moving average of $195.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.73.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

