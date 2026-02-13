Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 23rd

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 20.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Price Performance

GGT opened at $4.18 on Friday. Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.

About Gabelli Multimedia Trust

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE: GGT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of companies engaged in the multimedia and communications sectors. The trust’s portfolio is concentrated in industries such as cable and satellite television, wireless and wireline telecommunications, radio and broadcasting, print and digital publishing, and internet services. Through selective security selection, Gabelli Multimedia Trust aims to capture growth opportunities driven by evolving content delivery platforms and technological innovation.

Since its initial public offering in December 1987, the trust has been managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, an affiliate of GAMCO Investors, Inc, under the direction of veteran investors led by Mario J.

