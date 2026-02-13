The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 21st

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:GUT opened at $6.05 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $6.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plus Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 272,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 76,065 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on equity investments in the utilities sector. Established in 1989, the trust seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of monthly income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of companies that own or operate regulated utility assets.

The trust’s portfolio typically includes holdings in electric, natural gas, water and pipeline transportation companies, with an emphasis on businesses that generate stable cash flows through regulated rate structures.

