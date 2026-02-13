Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Daiwa Securities Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 10.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc is a leading Japanese financial services firm established in 1902 and headquartered in Tokyo. Operating as a holding company, Daiwa oversees a network of subsidiaries active in securities brokerage, investment banking and asset management. With a history spanning over a century, the group has evolved to meet the changing needs of individual and institutional clients, building a reputation for comprehensive capital markets solutions.

The group’s core businesses include retail brokerage, offering equity, fixed income and mutual fund products to individual investors in Japan.

