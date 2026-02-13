Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Crocs worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Crocs by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crocs Stock Performance
Shares of CROX opened at $98.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $122.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Crocs from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.09.
Key Crocs News
Here are the key news stories impacting Crocs this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped estimates — adjusted EPS $2.29 vs. $1.92 consensus and revenue $957.6M beating forecasts, driven by Crocs-brand strength. PR Newswire: Crocs Q4 and FY Results
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY2026 EPS outlook (12.880–13.350) and gave Q1 guidance above consensus — investors view this as a clear earnings-growth pathway. MarketWatch: Crocs stock soars on guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Share repurchases and balance-sheet moves: management repurchased ~6.5M shares (~$577M) and highlighted debt reduction and cost savings as part of FY26 plans — supports EPS accretion. PR Newswire: Buybacks & outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and international Crocs-brand growth helped offset wholesale softness and weakness at HeyDude. DTC was a bright spot (+4.7% reported). Zacks: DTC up 4.7%
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call tone mixed — management balanced ambition with caution, highlighting growth initiatives alongside inventory/wholesale discipline; useful for assessing execution risk. TipRanks: Earnings call takeaways
- Neutral Sentiment: Heavy volume and big intraday move attracted headlines and momentum traders — can amplify moves in either direction. Investopedia: What drove the surge
- Negative Sentiment: Underlying top-line weakness persists year-over-year (revenue down ~3.3%) and HeyDude sales fell sharply (~-16.9%); margins remain under pressure relative to past levels. WSJ: Lower profit as sales fall
- Negative Sentiment: Technicals / valuation signal caution — some analysts called the stock overbought after the move, increasing short-term pullback risk. Barchart: Overbought caution
Crocs Company Profile
Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.
Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.
