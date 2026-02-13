Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.3150 and last traded at $17.3150. Approximately 494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.4250.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34.

About Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises. RATE was launched on Jul 5, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

