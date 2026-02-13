First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG) Shares Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:AG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$29.29 and last traded at C$29.39. 1,792,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,537,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$22.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Cormark raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.60.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Stock Down 9.1%
First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of C$396.93 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.4623323 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Majestic Silver
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.