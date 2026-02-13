PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.7150. 281,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,465,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7430.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PSQ in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of PSQ in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

PSQ Stock Down 3.8%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PSQ

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PSQ by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,368,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PSQ by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 65,696 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in PSQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of PSQ by 1,727.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 870,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 822,544 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PSQ by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 652,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

PSQ Company Profile

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

