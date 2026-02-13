Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BOED) Short Interest Down 43.5% in January

Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BOED – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,917 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the January 15th total of 26,379 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,432 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,432 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BOED opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Get Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1173 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares stock. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares ( NASDAQ:BOED Free Report ) by 197.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 7.19% of Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 100% of the inverse (or opposite) of the performance of the common shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA). This ETF is designed for short-term tactical trading and aims to provide inverse exposure to Boeing’s daily stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.