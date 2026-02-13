Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Stock Price Down 12.6% – Time to Sell?

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$42.65 and last traded at C$42.65. 450 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.82.

Harvia Oyj Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$48.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.68.

Get Harvia Oyj alerts:

Harvia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harvia Oyj is a Finland-based manufacturer specializing in sauna and spa products. The company’s core offerings include electric and wood-fired sauna heaters, control units, sauna rooms, stones and lighting accessories, as well as complementary bathroom heaters. Harvia serves both residential home installations and commercial markets such as hotels, wellness centers and public bathhouses, positioning itself as a full-service provider of sauna solutions.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Muurame, Finland, Harvia has grown into one of the world’s leading sauna specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harvia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.