ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 471.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 3,014.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $182.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

Oshkosh Trading Down 4.3%

OSK opened at $167.00 on Friday. Oshkosh Corporation has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $180.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.21.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.