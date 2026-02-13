12,254 Shares in Ventas, Inc. $VTR Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 3.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 117,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 99.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Ventas from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ventas from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus set a $88.00 target price on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,771 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $221,707.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,717 shares in the company, valued at $8,698,447.17. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $2,312,092.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 138,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,694,026.50. The trade was a 17.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,868 shares of company stock valued at $7,574,022. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE VTR opened at $85.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $87.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 157.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of ($1,229.71) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.31%.Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.