Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $1.56 Million Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF $FUMB

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.71% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUMB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 331,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 109,110 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 46,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 37,547 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 276,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 32,054 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 507,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 25,633 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter.

FUMB stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation. FUMB was launched on Nov 1, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

